‘Need them to step up’: Saint John councillor calls on province to create permanent winter shelter

Peering inside the Hilton Belyea arena in Saint John’s West End, you can’t see much. The site was used as an out-of-the-cold shelter through the last winter season before closing in the spring.

Now, ahead of the winter season, the City of Saint John, N.B., is calling on the provincial government to find a solution for next year.

The shuttered arena was converted to a temporary shelter in December on an urgent basis. A spokesperson from the Department of Justice and Public Safety said that the arena is not suitable for a permanent shelter.

“The Office of the Fire Marshal determined that significant structural changes would be required to use the Belyea Arena for long-term non-emergency housing,” said Judy Désalliers.

“Due to the urgent need for accommodation last winter, the Belyea Arena was granted limited occupancy. This was a temporary measure. As the building was not originally intended for use as accommodation, additional measures were taken, such as having a fire watch system in place.”

Saint John city councillor David Hickey told Global News that the onus is on the province to help.

Speaking outside council chambers on Wednesday, Hickey said that the city is willing to step up to the plate to help the homeless community in Saint John but cannot carry the burden of costs.

“It’s not the city’s job to deliver a homeless shelter to the community. That’s on the province and we’ll continue to make sure that the message is delivered clearly – we will not bear costs,” he stated.

"We need them to step up in a long-term solution to address homelessness."

Global News reached out to the province for comment on its plans for the winter, but they did not answer the question.

In an email statement to Global News in April, the province said they would continue to work to find a solution for the City of Saint John.

“The province’s focus is on long-term, permanent solutions to prevent homeless using approaches such as transitional housing with wrap-around supports, rent supplements, and creating affordable housing opportunities,” wrote Rebecca Howland, a spokesperson for the Department of Social Development.

“The province continues to work closely with several partners and municipalities to explore the best ways to support New Brunswickers who are experiencing homelessness.”

The city says it will hold the province to account, with only months before cold weather once again becomes an issue for those who are unhoused.

“I’m not confident that the political will is there provincially to make it happen,” said Hickey. “We’ll continue to hold them accountable to make a long-term solution.”

According to the Human Development Council, as of April, Saint John had 182 people experiencing homelessness. Out of these individuals, 143 were experiencing chronic homelessness.