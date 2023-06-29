Missing 12-year-old girl last seen in Winnipeg Tuesday morning

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a 12-year-old girl who has been missing for two days.
Daliya Young was last spotted in downtown Winnipeg on Tuesday morning, and police say they’re concerned for her well-being.
She’s described as five-foot-one with a thin build, medium-length red hair, and brown eyes. When she was last seen, she was wearing black pants, a crop top and white Nike runners.
Anyone with information is asked to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.
