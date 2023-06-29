Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Missing 12-year-old girl last seen in Winnipeg Tuesday morning

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 29, 2023 11:24 am
Winnipeg Police Service headquarters View image in full screen
Winnipeg police headquarters. Global News / Amy-Ellen Prentice
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a 12-year-old girl who has been missing for two days.

Daliya Young was last spotted in downtown Winnipeg on Tuesday morning, and police say they’re concerned for her well-being.

Missing 12-year-old Daliya Young.
Missing 12-year-old Daliya Young. Winnipeg Police Service

She’s described as five-foot-one with a thin build, medium-length red hair, and brown eyes. When she was last seen, she was wearing black pants, a crop top and white Nike runners.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba to spend $2 million on missing persons response strategy'
Manitoba to spend $2 million on missing persons response strategy
Winnipeg policemissing personMissingWinnipeg Police ServiceMissing GirlMissing Persons Unitmissing 12 year old
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content