Province to offer treaty education to Manitoba teachers, staff and students

The Manitoba government plans to offer treaty education to teachers, school staff and students.

Wayne Ewasko, minister of education and early childhood learning, says the plan will help students and staff understand the importance of the original spirit and intent of treaties.

The government says the plan aims to ensure all school leaders, teachers and school staff complete treaty education by the end of 2025, and that treaty education is offered across the kindergarten to Grade 12 system.

Eileen Clarke, minister of Indigenous reconciliation and Northern relations, says the plan supports the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Call to Action Number 62.