Education

Province to offer treaty education to Manitoba teachers, staff and students

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 29, 2023 9:31 am
Education minister Wayne Ewasko. View image in full screen
Education minister Wayne Ewasko. Global News / File
The Manitoba government plans to offer treaty education to teachers, school staff and students.

Wayne Ewasko, minister of education and early childhood learning, says the plan will help students and staff understand the importance of the original spirit and intent of treaties.

The government says the plan aims to ensure all school leaders, teachers and school staff complete treaty education by the end of 2025, and that treaty education is offered across the kindergarten to Grade 12 system.

Eileen Clarke, minister of Indigenous reconciliation and Northern relations, says the plan supports the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Call to Action Number 62.

Click to play video: 'Indigenous community in Manitoba react to $5 treaty payment agreement that hasn’t increased since 1871'
Indigenous community in Manitoba react to $5 treaty payment agreement that hasn’t increased since 1871
Province of ManitobaTruth and Reconciliation CommissionManitoba educationWayne EwaskoEileen ClarketreatiesTreaty Education
© 2023 The Canadian Press

