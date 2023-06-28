Canada Day 2023: What’s open and closed in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo

Send this page to someone via email

As Canada Day approaches, here’s a roundup of what’s open and closed on the holiday in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo.

The Region of Waterloo International Airport will remain open.

GO Transit will operate on a Saturday service schedule on Saturday and on Monday.

Grand River Transit will operate on a holiday service schedule on Saturday. GRT customer service centres in Kitchener (105 King St. E.) and Cambridge (35 Ainslie St. S.) will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. They will close for an hour in mid-afternoon.

All Region of Waterloo libraries will be open on Monday as they will be closed on Saturday.

Some LCBO stores will have extended hours on Friday. They will all close on Saturday while opening for regular hours on Sunday and Monday.

There will be five Beer Stores fully open in the region, while two others will be drive-thru only. In Kitchener, stores will open at 250 Bleams Road, 875 Highland Rd. W. and 1120 Victoria St. N., in Waterloo, they will open at 624 King St. N. (drive-thru only) and 70 Weber St. N., and in Cambridge, they will open at 200 Franklin Boulevard and 150 Holiday Inn Dive. (drive-thru only).

Open Canada Day in Cambridge

• Cambridge Butterfly Conservatory

• McDougall Cottage (12 p.m.-4 p.m.)

• Cambridge Farmers Market

Closed Canada Day in Cambridge

• John Dolson Centre

• W.G. Johnson Centre

• Cambridge Centre for the Arts

• All Idea Exchanges and arenas

• Cambridge City Hall

• William E. Pautler Centre

• Allan Reuter Centre

• David Durward Centre

• Ted Wake Centre

Kitchener

• City hall will be closed all weekend and all city services will be unavailable until Tuesday.

• Kitchener Market will be open on Saturday

• The Downtown Community Centre will be open on Saturday and closed on Sunday. All other community centres will be closed on both days. On Monday, Doon Pioneer Park Community Centre will be the only community centre open.

• All city splashpads will be open throughout the weekend

• Harry Class, Kiwanis Park, Lyle Hallman and Wilson outdoor pools will be open throughout the weekend. Idlewood outdoor pool is closed for repairs and will reopen on Tuesday.

• Most indoor pools, libraries, arenas will be closed on Saturday

Budd Park’s indoor soccer facilty will be open for scheduled rentals

• Doon Valley and Rockway golf courses will be open throughout the weekend

• Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum will open Saturday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

• Joseph Schneider Haus will be open Saturday from noon until 4 p.m.

• TheMuseum will be open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday

• Homer Watson House will be open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday

Waterloo

On Saturday, the outdoor pool at Moses Springer Community Centre will be open while all other city facilities will be closed.

On Monday, the Bechtel Park Manulife Soccer & Sports Centre, city hall and the Waterloo Service Centre will be closed while all other community centres will be open on heir regular hours.