Canada

Trudeau promises $625M to build new childcare facilities amid space crunch

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 28, 2023 1:20 pm
Click to play video: 'Daycare families warned about subsidy contract backlog'
Daycare families warned about subsidy contract backlog
WATCH: Daycare families warned about subsidy contract backlog – Mar 20, 2023
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced $625 million of funding to help provinces and territories build child-care infrastructure.

Trudeau says the money will be rolled out over four years and will help providers renovate, retrofit and build new not-for-profit and public child-care facilities.

The announcement follows through on the child-care infrastructure fund promised by the Liberal government in the 2022 budget.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan childcare providers react to $10-a-day child care program'
Saskatchewan childcare providers react to $10-a-day child care program

It’s meant to complement the national child-care program, which aims to deliver child care for $10 a day, on average, by 2026.

Parents have already seen fees reduced by an average of at least 50 per cent across the country.

Advocates and experts have raised concerns about a lack of spaces to accommodate the growing demand for subsidized child care.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

