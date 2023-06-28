Menu

Canada

E-scooters now available for rent in Regina

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted June 28, 2023 1:29 pm
A file image of E-scooters. View image in full screen
A file image of E-scooters.
For those looking to catch a ride on a new e-scooter, now is the time to hit the road.

As of Wednesday morning, e-scooters are available to rent in Regina, from vendors Bird and Neuron.

“We are excited to have these industry leaders bring their services to our community,” says Mayor Sandra Masters. “Shared e-scooters will provide residents and visitors with a fun, convenient and sustainable transportation option to explore and move through our city.”

Helmets on the scooters are mandatory, and people must be 16 years or older to ride.

Shared e-scooters are allowed to operate within approved service areas, such as on bike lanes, park pathways, multi-use pathways and roads with a speed limit of 50 km/hour or less. E-scooters are not allowed on sidewalks and are limited to a maximum speed limit of 24 km/hr on roadways and 15 km/hr on pathways.

“E-scooters are a great way to get around our city and provide an alternate mode of transportation,” the city said in a press release. “The City of Regina has a goal to become a renewable, net-zero city by 2050 and adding e-scooters as a transportation option is one way of helping to achieve this.”

E-scooters are available to rent through each vendor’s app.

E-scooters now eligible for approval in Saskatchewan municipalities
