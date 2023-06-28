Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatchewan airports fight for resources after Flair announces departure

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted June 28, 2023 4:36 pm
Flair announced its arrival in December 2022, saying they would begin offering flights between Saskatoon and Calgary in May, stepping in to fill the void left by Air Canada quickly after it announced the end of its direct flights between the two cities. Now, Flair too has grounded flights. View image in full screen
Flair announced its arrival in December 2022, saying they would begin offering flights between Saskatoon and Calgary in May, stepping in to fill the void left by Air Canada quickly after it announced the end of its direct flights between the two cities. Now, Flair too has grounded flights. JFJ
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Hot on the tails of other airlines, low-cost airline company Flair is abandoning critical routes out of Saskatchewan.

“The Calgary – Saskatoon flight route started on May 9 but due to market conditions, it has been put on pause for the time being,” Flair confirmed in an email to Global News Wednesday.

They added that if demand grows, they will not hesitate to return.

Flair announced its arrival in December 2022, saying they would begin offering flights between Saskatoon and Calgary in May. They stepped in to fill the void left by Air Canada quickly after it announced the end of direct flights between the two cities.

The decision leaves WestJet as the only airline offering flights en route to Calgary, which cost well above Flair’s one-way rate of $49.

Story continues below advertisement

“I was sad because now I have to pay more to use WestJet or Air Canada, but Air Canada has so many stops in between so it’s not very efficient,” Emily Neudorf, who was flying to Calgary from the Saskatoon airport Wednesday.

CJ Dushinski, vice-president of business development for Saskatoon’s airport, said the news was disappointing and surprising.

“We were trying to get some of that driving traffic off the road and onto planes,” Dushinski said. “Flair cited that there wasn’t strong bookings which is surprising when it’s a busy summer season.”

More on Canada

She noted frustration from customers and a lack of seat capacity in the market overall.

“There’s a lot of aircraft that had retired during the pandemic, there’s a massive pilot shortage, we are all kind of fighting for the same limited resources,” Dushinski said.

With Flair gone, WestJet is dominating runways around the province.

“WestJet is really building out their hub in Calgary and they have picked up a ton of service for us this year with seven flights a day currently to Calgary,” said Justin Reves, customer relations director for Regina Airport Authority.

With little to no competition in the skies, Saskatchewan residents might be wary of higher costs potentially coming their way.

Story continues below advertisement

However, Reves said Flair’s departure shouldn’t cause rate hikes.

“Price is dictated by capacity, so when airlines have more seats available between places, prices go down, when the seats fill up, prices go up,” Reves explained.

Trending Now

He said rates are down astronomically compared to last summer even with fewer options on the table.

Click to play video: 'WestJet to shut down Sunwing Airlines, merge it with mainline business'
WestJet to shut down Sunwing Airlines, merge it with mainline business

In June, WestJet folded Sunwing and their lower-cost airline Swoop into the brand. The Sunwing branded planes and Swoop jets will be no more by the fall, merging into WestJet’s primary fleet.

“We don’t have choices,” said Wanda Jones, who was flying of out the Saskatoon airport on Wednesday. “It’s a lack of options with everything, even WestJet has less options. It is a sign of the times; everyone wants to conglomerate.”

Story continues below advertisement

Both airports confirmed they are trying to attract other airlines to the province if Flair does not return.

“We are just over 90 per cent capacity, right around 93 per cent, we want that to be over 100 per cent,” Reves said.

Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsRegina NewsAir TravelairlinesAirportsFlairSaskatoon Flightsregina flights
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content