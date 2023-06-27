Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

127-foot mural unveiled in downtown Edmonton LRT pedway

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted June 27, 2023 4:53 pm
Click to play video: 'Man traps himself inside Edmonton’s infamous Talus Dome artwork'
Man traps himself inside Edmonton’s infamous Talus Dome artwork
WATCH: Edmonton fire crews were called to the Talus Dome art sculpture along the Whitemud on Sunday evening after a man fell inside and was trapped. As Lisa MacGregor explains, the man at the centre of it all said it happened so fast – Apr 10, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Fifteen local artists were involved in a huge mural that was unveiled Tuesday in the underground Edmonton pedway that connects Churchill LRT station and the City Centre mall.

The YEG Dignity Mural, unveiled June 27, 2023. View image in full screen
The YEG Dignity Mural, unveiled June 27, 2023. Global News

The artwork, named The YEG Dignity Mural, is composed of 32 circular panels that took a different approach to the theme, “Our Mother As Earth,” the city said.

Story continues below advertisement

Nexi Alarcon with the John Humphrey Centre, which partnered with the City of Edmonton to create the mural, said the team who made it was made up of mostly young and emerging artists from diverse backgrounds.

“We want people to walk by it and look at them and see a piece that resonates with them, a piece that they see themselves in,” said Alarcon.

The YEG Dignity Mural, unveiled June 27, 2023. View image in full screen
The YEG Dignity Mural, unveiled June 27, 2023. Global News

Mayor Amarjeet Sohi said the mural is part of the efforts underway to showcase Edmonton’s downtown.

“This breathtaking installation furthers our commitment to create more inclusive and attractive public spaces for transit riders and the public,” he said.

The YEG Dignity Mural, unveiled June 27, 2023. View image in full screen
The YEG Dignity Mural, unveiled June 27, 2023. Global News

Alarcon said one of the team’s biggest goals is to spark conversations about dignity and multiculturalism, while helping transit users feel safe.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“Let’s be honest here, this pedway has been bleak for quite some time — it lacked colour, it looked very artificial,” said Alarcon.

The push to put art in transit stations started in 2018 with the Paint the Rails initiative, according to the city. So far, murals have been installed in Churchill, University, Corona, Kingsway and Clareview stations.

The YEG Dignity Mural, unveiled June 27, 2023. View image in full screen
The YEG Dignity Mural, unveiled June 27, 2023. Global News
TransitArtDowntown EdmontonEdmonton transitEdmonton LRTMuraledmonton artEdmonton Mural
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content