Manitoba’s newly-launched girls-only lacrosse league already a success

Fast-paced, competitive and most importantly, a community — that’s how lacrosse players are describing their brand-new, girls-only league called the Herd.

“It’s really cool to grow the game and get to play with girls because last year I had to play box with boys,” Herd player Alycia Ross said.

The Herd just launched in the spring and will offer year-round training opportunities for teenage girls of all levels in both box and field lacrosse.

“When they asked me to be involved in this, I jumped at the opportunity,” Herd coach Natasha Whitman Orellana said.

Whitman Orellana grew up playing lacrosse. It opened up many opportunities for her and led her to play in university in the United States but until that point, she always had to play with boys.

“You almost kind of felt that you were stepping on toes if you didn’t fit in,” Whitman Orellana said. “At least now there’s somewhere where the girls can play if they’re not comfortable playing on the men’s teams or playing co-ed.”

Lacrosse is quickly gaining popularity across North America. It’s now included in the Canada Games, could be in the 2028 Olympics and the NCAA says it’s the fastest-growing sport with collegiate players.

For girls in Manitoba, there’s field lacrosse in high school. Last season there were three teams and this year it already increased to seven.

“I’ve been playing for so long and been the only girl on the team and it’s pretty awesome now having a full team of girls and building the program so we have multiple teams and leagues playing against each other. Something that we’ve never had before,” Herd goalie Kaylee Perry said. “It’s really amazing to see this game grow as much as it has.”

Many players with the Herd are multi-sport athletes who are easily finding their roles in lacrosse.

“A lot of sports, there’s a perception you have to start at five to be good at them but lacrosse is one of those games we are seeing girls picking up at 14, 15, 16 and they’re thriving because it’s translatable skills,” Herd coach Regina Kiteley said.

Fellow coach Ashley Cvetkovic adds there are lots of opportunities for different skill levels.

“Because in the 10’s game, you have three that are specific defence and you have three that are attack and then you have the midfielders,” Cvetkovic said.,

The Herd aims to help girls succeed in local competitions, at national events and potentially play internationally for Team Canada

It can also provide girls with a pathway toward post-secondary scholarships both in Canada and in the U.S.

“It’s a really fun game to play and learn and I think the community of it is really what makes me love the game because there are so many great girls here and it’s like a family,” Herd player Delainey Kiteley said.