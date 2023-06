Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are looking for a man who hasn’t been heard from in nearly two weeks.

Eric Black, 35, was last heard from in the morning of June 17 in the Wolseley neighbourhood.

Black is described as five feet six inches in height, with a stocky build, a blonde brush cut and blue eyes. Police say he may be unshaven.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.