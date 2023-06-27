Wildfire risk this summer could mean early Okanagan tourism season

Send this page to someone via email

It may seem like an early start to tourism season across the Okanagan, as local beaches are busy now, along with area roads and popular tourist spots.

All this, despite warnings of a possible bad fire season.

“From opening weekend, I can say that it’s going to be a busy season,” said Jacob George, general manager of Coyote Cruises.

“I don’t think people are detoured yet, as it’s not happening. We’re staying positive. I even have bookings all the way out until August.”

Diana Stirling, the owner of LocoLanding Adventure Park, agreed.

“The weather has been phenomenal for us,” said Stirling, “and it has definitely been one of the best starts to the season.”

Earlier this month, BC Wildfire officials warned British Columbians to prepare for the worst ahead of this year’s wildfire season.

But local business owners say wildfire risk is always in the back of their minds.

“As an outdoor tourism operator, absolutely. We always say that our business partner is Mother Nature,” said Stirling.

“It’s in the back of our mind and it can be anything to the extremes. We, of course, just always hope for a season that is safe and smoke-free.”

Is this early rush a result of travellers trying to beat the heat of fire season? A recent survey for BCAA found that 63 per cent of British Columbians expect wildfires to impact their travel plans this summer.

Local tourism operators, though, are hopeful the rush continues and the risk of wildfires won’t detour travellers from the Okanagan.

“We literally have 75 days to make our income for the entire year,” said Stirling.

“The tourism operators in Penticton are exactly the same; we have a very short window, and we are not all year yet. When we lose one day, It matters. If we lose five days, it really matters and it impacts us.”