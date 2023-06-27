Menu

Rain in the forecast could lead to floods in some parts of Lake Simcoe area

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted June 27, 2023 3:12 pm
Waterfront in downtown Barrie Ont., Aug. 14, 2022 View image in full screen
Lake SImcoe waterfront in downtown Barrie Ont., Aug. 14, 2022. Sawyer Bogdan / Bogdan
The Lake Simcoe Region Conservation Authority is warning that heavy rain in the forecast could lead to flooding in some areas of the Lake Simcoe watershed starting Monday.

The conservation authority says Environment Canada has a special weather statement in effect for the area.

Significant rainfall is forecast for Tuesday in portions of the Lake Simcoe watershed, with predicted rainfall accumulations of 30 to 50 millimetres.

Higher amounts of rainfall may occur in localized areas, the conservation authority warns.

Significant rainfall and heavy downpours are leading to localized flooding in some low-lying areas in Innisfil.

Town Staff and Innisfil Fire and Rescue Services have been deployed to take necessary action and respond to flooded areas, with road closures in place:

  • Belle Aire Beach Road from Willow Street to Maple Road
  • Maple Road from Spooners Road to Ewart Street
  • 7th Line from Quarry Drive to Wingrove Avenue
  • Buchanan Street from 9th Line to Crystal Beach Road
  • Goodfellow Avenue from 9th Line to Bonsecours Crescent

“During flooding events, residents are advised to use extra caution near flooded areas. Avoid travelling on roads that are near water, bridges, ravines, embankments, low-lying areas, and any bodies of water. Do not drive through, stand or walk in any moving water,” the Town of Innisfil said in a statement.

According to the conservation authority, rainfall will cause all watercourses in the area to experience higher than normal water levels and flows, leading to local streams and rivers becoming dangerous, especially in the vicinity of culverts and bridges.

Children should be warned to stay away from all watercourses.

Higher-than-normal water levels are expected to last until at least Wednesday.

