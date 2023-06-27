Saskatoon warns of scam calls offering for tree removals

The City of Saskatoon is warning residents of a tree removal scam.
Someone claiming to be from a city office is calling residents and asking them to schedule appointments for the removal of “old and ugly” elm trees in their yards.
There were no city trees at the properties that were contacted.
The city confirmed that it does not make these types of calls in the evening, nor would it ever request personal or banking information from Saskatoon residents.
As always, the city said you should never give out any information over the phone, click on suspicious links, and report anything that looks like a scam.
