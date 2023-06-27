Menu

Headline link
Canada

Quebec wildfires: NASA says smoke reaches as far as Europe

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 27, 2023 11:28 am
NASA is reporting that smoke from wildfires in northern Quebec has reached Europe.

The American space agency says satellite imagery from Monday showed smoke extending across the North Atlantic Ocean to the Iberian Peninsula, France and other parts of western Europe.

NASA says that air quality in Europe has not deteriorated to the extent seen in Canada because of the height of the smoke in the atmosphere.

Smoky air led Environment Canada to issue smog warnings in much of southern Quebec over the weekend, and parts of the province’s westernmost region are still subject to an air quality alert.

Trending Now

Quebec’s forest fire prevention agency says there are more than 100 wildfires across the province, including 77 in the southern half, where more than two dozen fires are considered out of control.

Officials say rain that started falling Monday in parts of the province with the most threatening fires has not been sufficient to extinguish the flames.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

