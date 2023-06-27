Menu

Southern Manitoba peppered by storms, hail Monday night, meteorologist says

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 27, 2023 10:01 am
A person carries an umbrella during a rainy day. View image in full screen
A person carries an umbrella during a rainy day. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
Parts of southern Manitoba were hit with hail Monday night, and Environment Canada says the province could be the recipient of more sporadic, severe weather Wednesday.

Storms brought small sections of quarter-sized hail down on some Westman communities, meteorologist Robyn Dyck told 680 CJOB’s The Start.

“The main reports we had yesterday with those storms that were severe were quarter-sized hail in the Shoal Lake area and Grandview area, and we did have some nickel reports on the Saskatchewan side,” Dyck said.

“But a lot of the reports were sub-severe, with the dime- and penny-sized hail.”

The conditions, Dyck said, were ripe to produce hail Monday night, with cool temperatures in the upper atmosphere.

“The upper atmosphere we call the freezing level, so that’s where water turns to ice — so the lower that level is, the more chance there is for more hail in the storm,” Dyck said.

Monday also saw some tornado warnings broadcast across the province, but Dyck said there haven’t been reports of confirmed touchdowns yet.

The forecast for Tuesday is looking similar, with sporadic storms in the cards.

“It’s sort of on the marginal-severe scenario, where we might have a few severe events, severe hail coming out of these things,” she said.

“But they won’t be so organized that they’ll last 30 minutes, an hour, hours on end that they’ll get the chance to produce very large hail.”

Sudden storm, baseball-sized hail creates chaos in southwestern Manitoba
