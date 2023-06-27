New faces, 2 ministers bounced as part of N.B. cabinet shuffle by Blaine Higgs

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs has bounced two ministers from cabinet and added some new faces as he confronts turmoil within his caucus.

The new cabinet sworn in today follows the recent resignations of two ministers who objected to the premier’s leadership style and to changes made to the province’s policy on sexual orientation in schools.

I'm out front of the LG's house waiting to see who's showing up. So far Ernie Steeves and Sherry Wilson have arrived. Steeves is the current finance minister and Wilson had been minister of SNB from 2018-2020. pic.twitter.com/E2wqyw1Nh7 — Silas Brown (@silasjvbrown) June 27, 2023

Daniel Allain, who was minister of local government, and Jeff Carr, who was transport minister, were demoted today.

The ministers who stepped down earlier this month were Dorothy Shephard, who served as social development minister, and Trevor Holder, who had been labour minister.

