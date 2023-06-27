New faces, 2 ministers bounced as part of N.B. cabinet shuffle by Blaine Higgs

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs has bounced two ministers from cabinet and added some new faces as he confronts turmoil within his caucus.
The new cabinet sworn in today follows the recent resignations of two ministers who objected to the premier’s leadership style and to changes made to the province’s policy on sexual orientation in schools.
Daniel Allain, who was minister of local government, and Jeff Carr, who was transport minister, were demoted today.
Trending Now
The ministers who stepped down earlier this month were Dorothy Shephard, who served as social development minister, and Trevor Holder, who had been labour minister.
More coming.
More on Canada
Comments