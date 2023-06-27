Menu

Canada

New faces, 2 ministers bounced as part of N.B. cabinet shuffle by Blaine Higgs

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 27, 2023 8:42 am
Click to play video: 'N.B. premier faces increasing pressure over leadership of PC Party'
N.B. premier faces increasing pressure over leadership of PC Party
A member of the executive council of the New Brunswick Progressive Conservative Party is speaking out after what he called a delusional rant from Premier Blaine Higgs during a meeting on Saturday. The claims come as Higgs is facing increasing pressure over his leadership of the party, with many calling for his resignation. Silas Brown reports.
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs has bounced two ministers from cabinet and added some new faces as he confronts turmoil within his caucus.

The new cabinet sworn in today follows the recent resignations of two ministers who objected to the premier’s leadership style and to changes made to the province’s policy on sexual orientation in schools.

Story continues below advertisement

Daniel Allain, who was minister of local government, and Jeff Carr, who was transport minister, were demoted today.

Trending Now

The ministers who stepped down earlier this month were Dorothy Shephard, who served as social development minister, and Trevor Holder, who had been labour minister.

More coming.

 

NB PoliticsNew Brunswick Cabinet Shufflenew brunswick cabinetCabinet Shuffle New Brunswickcabinet shuffle higgscabinet shuffle NBNB higgs cabinet shuffleNew Brunswick Higgs cabinet
© 2023 The Canadian Press

