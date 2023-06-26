Menu

Canada

Mistrial declared in Manitoba murder case after defence lawyer falls ill

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 26, 2023 5:39 pm
Click to play video: 'Mistrial declared in Manitoba murder case after defence lawyer falls ill'
Mistrial declared in Manitoba murder case after defence lawyer falls ill
A Winnipeg judge has declared a mistrial in the case of a Manitoba man on trial for first-degree murder in the death of his neighbour.
A Winnipeg judge has declared a mistrial in the case of a Manitoba man on trial for first-degree murder in the death of his neighbour.

Eric Wildman is accused of killing his neighbour, Clifford Joseph, after he allegedly caught Joseph stealing from him in June 2021.

The jury trial began last month, but had to be adjourned for two weeks because Wildman’s lead counsel was ill.

Manitoba courts says a mistrial application has been approved after the lawyer indicated he would not be able to return.

Wildman told the court he did not wish to go ahead without his lawyer. No new trial dates have been set.

The Canadian Press

