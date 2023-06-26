New Bill paves the way for Métis Nation’s path to self-governance

Send this page to someone via email

With the introduction of bill C-53 on the federal level, the Métis Nations of Canada have been brought one step closer to achieving full self-governance in Canada.

The bill, introduced last Thursday in Ottawa, aims to empower the Métis governments of Canada, allowing them to exercise their rights more effectively and preserving their culture, language and historic heritage.

If passed, the bill will open doors for the negotiation of a new modern treaty between the Métis Nations and the Government of Canada. The treaty will grant the Métis Nations greater autonomy and self-governance, enabling them to establish social services and assume jurisdiction over critical matters such as citizenship, leadership selection and internal administration.

The introduction of the bill received widespread support from various federal parties, all recognizing the importance of honoring the Métis Nations’ initiative.

Speaking on behalf of the Métis Nation Saskatchewan, vice-president Michelle LeClair emphasized their position as Indigenous people and stressed the need for self-governance: “We had provisional governments in 1870 and 1885. We have always been a nation of people. So we have the right to govern ourselves as Indigenous People. But we are also Canadians, we belong to this great country and we will continue working together with everyone towards a better future.”

LeClair underscored that a new treaty would not bring about drastic changes to the way of working for the nation. Some small changes would be needed due to the growth and development of the Métis Nation government.

The preservation of the Métis language, Michif, which currently has only 0.5 per cent of children speaking it, is of particular importance.

The envisioned self-governance does not mean complete separation from the federal and provincial governments. Rather, it emphasizes the importance of respect and recognition of Indigenous and Métis peoples’ rights.

Marc Miller, the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, expressed, “These self-government agreements set the foundation for renewed relationships between Canada and each of these Métis Governments and will create new opportunities to build a brighter future for their citizens, how ever they see fit.”

The bill marks a significant milestone in the journey toward self-determination for the Métis Nation in Canada. It represents a collective effort to address historical injustices and ensure that the rights, culture, and language of the Metis people are respected and preserved. With the potential passing of this bill, the Métis nation anticipates a brighter future.

“This legislation is reconciliation-in-action for tens of thousands of Métis and the Métis communities we represent,” said Margaret Froh, president of the Métis Nation of Ontario.