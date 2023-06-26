Menu

Health

Whooping cough outbreak declared in Southern Manitoba

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted June 26, 2023 4:25 pm
The Shared Health Manitoba logo. View image in full screen
The Shared Health Manitoba logo. Randall Paul/Global News
Manitoba Health has declared a whooping cough outbreak in the Southern Health-Sante Sud region of the province.

Since January, 154 confirmed or probable cases have been reported within the province, with all but two coming from Southern Health.

There have been 134 cases of illness from infants to 19-year-olds and 20 cases in adults, while 55 people have visited the emergency room related to the sickness, Manitoba Health said.

Two have been admitted to the pediatric ICU, but no deaths have been reported.

Anyone with symptoms of whooping cough should see their health-care provider and may be prescribed antibiotics.

