Canada

2 people taken to hospital after Honda collides with e-scooter in Waterloo: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 26, 2023 4:00 pm
A Region of Waterloo Paramedic Services ambulance in Kitchener. View image in full screen
A Region of Waterloo Paramedic Services ambulance in Kitchener. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Two people were transported to hospital after an e-scooter collided with a Honda vehicle in Waterloo, Ont., over the weekend, according to Waterloo regional police.

The crash, which occurred at the intersection of Bridgeport Road and King Street, was reported to police at midnight on Saturday.

Police say the Honda was headed west on Bridgeport Road when it struck the scooter, which had been travelling south on King Street.

Police say a 21-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were aboard the scooter and needed to be taken to an area hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A 31-year-old man, who was alone in the Honda, did not report any injuries to police.

They say that Bridgeport Road was closed for several hours as a result of the collision.

Police are continuing their investigation and are asking anyone with information to contact the traffic services unit at 519-570-9777 ext. 8856.

Kitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceKing street waterlooKitchener OntarioWaterloo collisionBridgeport Road WaterlooWaterloo region paramedics
