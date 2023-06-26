Menu

Politics

New Brunswick premier set to shuffle cabinet after two ministers resigned this month

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 26, 2023 12:58 pm
New Brunswick premier facing growing caucus revolt as 2nd cabinet member quits
The premier of New Brunswick is facing a growing caucus revolt that could cost him his job, and possibly even plunge the province into a snap election. On Friday, a longtime Progressive Conservative party loyalist became the second MLA to quit Blaine Higgs' cabinet. As David Akin reports, that resignation could be the most serious challenge yet to Higgs' leadership.
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs will shuffle his cabinet Tuesday.

Two ministers stepped down earlier this month, both of them protesting his leadership style and changes made to the province’s policy on sexual orientation in schools.

Dorothy Shephard, who served as social development minister, resigned on the floor of the house June 15 after voting with the Opposition to call on the province’s child and youth advocate to consult with stakeholders on the changes made to Policy 713.

She said she stepped down not just because of changes made to the policy but also because of Higgs’s habit of dismissing input from cabinet and the Progressive Conservative caucus.

On Friday, Education Minister Trevor Holder resigned, saying that under Higgs, the caucus has been less about consensus and more about the premier getting his way.

It remains unclear whether the premier will go beyond replacing Shephard and Holder when the new cabinet is announced.

Experts say more pressure on N.B. premier as longstanding MLA resigns from cabinet

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2023.

