RCMP investigating after missing tube rider found dead in Manitoba river

Manitoba RCMP are investigating the death of a 37-year-old man who was found dead in the Waterhen River Friday afternoon.

Police said they were called the night before about the man, who had gone missing that evening and was last seen riding a tube on the river.

A woman, 21, who had been riding with him earlier told police she didn’t know where he was, and a witness reported seeing two tubes tied together floating in the river with no one on board.

Officers from the Winnipegosis detachment, with help from emergency personnel from nearby communities, tried to find the missing man, without success.

Winnipegosis RCMP, along with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, continue to investigate.