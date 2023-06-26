Canada Day in Halifax: Lineup includes Snowbirds, fireworks, Indigenous events

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax has unveiled its Canada Day events, which includes programming developed in collaboration with Indigenous communities, a Canadian Forces Snowbirds aerial display and fireworks.

The KANA’TA: Canada Day format was introduced last year.

It creates programming that honours the Mi’kmaw Nation and pan-Indigenous communities. Programming will feature cultural, musical and family-oriented events — many of them held on the Halifax and Dartmouth waterfronts.

On Saturday, July 1, the Snowbirds are scheduled to perform over Halifax Harbour at noon. A marine exclusion zone will be in place during the performance and rehearsal flight on June 30, meaning marine traffic will be restricted. The rain date is July 2.

For the first time since 2019, the Canada Day fireworks will go ahead. The municipality recommends the Queens Marque and Sands at Salter Stage on the Halifax waterfront as good viewing locations.

“The municipality is attentive to safety concerns related to fireworks and remains in consultation with Halifax Regional Fire & Emergency on this issue,” HRM wrote in a release.

“The municipality would also like to reassure residents that there are measures in place to ensure the fireworks used at municipal events are used in a safe manner and in accordance with any relevant fire regulations.”

Any cancellations due to weather or burn bans will be decided closer to show day.

The Alderney ferry service will also be free on July 1.