Fleming College international student drowns in Otonabee River in Peterborough, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

The victim of a drowning in the Peterborough, Ont., on Sunday night has been identified as an international student attending Fleming College in the city.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 8:30 p.m. emergency crews responded to a 911 call for help off Turtle Island in the Otonabee River near the London Street bridge and just up from a generating station plant on the river.

Police say a 19-year-old man had entered the river but had failed to resurface.

Peterborough Fire Services deployed two rescue boats while police officers used a drone to search the river, according to police.

About an hour later, the victim was located by firefighters. Police say life-saving measures were started and continued by paramedics. However, the victim was pronounced dead at Peterborough Regional Health Centre.

Story continues below advertisement

“Next of kin have been notified,” police stated Monday morning. “The deceased had just recently arrived in Peterborough as an international student and was attending Fleming College.”

More to come.