Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Rise in crime, public safety concern in Kelowna prompts new youth-focused RCMP program

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted June 25, 2023 12:17 pm
Kelowna RCMP launch Youth Officer program.
Kelowna RCMP launch Youth Officer program. Kelowna RCMP.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Kelowna RCMP is launching a youth officer program following a rise in youth crime in the Central Okanagan.

RCMP say over the last several weeks, there’s been concern from the community about a perceived increase in crimes, sometimes violent, committed by youth.

“We have heard from the community that there are concerns surrounding issues of youth violence, crime and social disorder,” says Sgt Andrew Hunter.” We take those concerns seriously, and are implementing steps to address these issues.”

The goal of this program is to help decrease the risk of property crime and ensure safety in public spaces, particularly in both downtown Kelowna and Rutland.

As defined by Canada’s Criminal Code, a youth is considered 18 years of age or younger. This program will engage youth in high-traffic areas around  Kelowna including the Queensway Bus Loop, City Park, Stuart Park, the Orchard Park Mall, Ben Lee Park, Lions Park, known party spots, public beaches and other identified locations of concern. It’s expected to mitigate criminal activity through familiarization and allow for trusted engagement.

Story continues below advertisement

The officers involved with the program are also the Community Youth Safety Officers with the Kelowna RCMP from September to June working with students from kindergarten to Grade 12. The program as a whole will allow these officers valuable time to spend with the youth compared to a general duty officer who has an extremely busy schedule answering call after call for service.

One other important role of this program, RCMP say, is to educate youth on their responsibilities of being good community members, and of the consequences of their harmful actions.  The education component is a very important piece in the overall deterrent to committing a crime, RCMP say.

Trending Now

The community will start to see the youth officers in the downtown core and Rutland area in July conducting both foot and bike patrols working with youth.

Click to play video: 'Ask a Lawyer: Youth and crime'
Ask a Lawyer: Youth and crime
RCMPcentral okanaganPublic SafetyKelowna RCMPYouthBC RCMPRutlanddowntown kelownaYouth Crimeyouth violenceYoung Offendersyouth crimesyouth officer program
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content