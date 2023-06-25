Rise in crime, public safety concern in Kelowna prompts new youth-focused RCMP program

Send this page to someone via email

The Kelowna RCMP is launching a youth officer program following a rise in youth crime in the Central Okanagan.

RCMP say over the last several weeks, there’s been concern from the community about a perceived increase in crimes, sometimes violent, committed by youth.

“We have heard from the community that there are concerns surrounding issues of youth violence, crime and social disorder,” says Sgt Andrew Hunter.” We take those concerns seriously, and are implementing steps to address these issues.”

The goal of this program is to help decrease the risk of property crime and ensure safety in public spaces, particularly in both downtown Kelowna and Rutland.

As defined by Canada’s Criminal Code, a youth is considered 18 years of age or younger. This program will engage youth in high-traffic areas around Kelowna including the Queensway Bus Loop, City Park, Stuart Park, the Orchard Park Mall, Ben Lee Park, Lions Park, known party spots, public beaches and other identified locations of concern. It’s expected to mitigate criminal activity through familiarization and allow for trusted engagement.

The officers involved with the program are also the Community Youth Safety Officers with the Kelowna RCMP from September to June working with students from kindergarten to Grade 12. The program as a whole will allow these officers valuable time to spend with the youth compared to a general duty officer who has an extremely busy schedule answering call after call for service.

One other important role of this program, RCMP say, is to educate youth on their responsibilities of being good community members, and of the consequences of their harmful actions. The education component is a very important piece in the overall deterrent to committing a crime, RCMP say.

The community will start to see the youth officers in the downtown core and Rutland area in July conducting both foot and bike patrols working with youth.