Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

8 people exposed to fumes from ‘unknown substance’ smoked inside Kelowna General Hospital

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 24, 2023 7:08 pm
File photo of Kelowna General Hospital. View image in full screen
File photo of Kelowna General Hospital. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

It’s common knowledge that smoking isn’t allowed in hospitals.

On Friday evening, though, an individual at Kelowna General Hospital caused a concerning incident for smoking what Interior Health called an unknown substance.

Click to play video: 'Canada Border Services Agency shows off largest-ever seizure of meth'
Canada Border Services Agency shows off largest-ever seizure of meth

According to the health authority, six staff members and two patients on the 4A medical unit were exposed to smoke and fumes from the unknown substance around 8:15 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Interior Health says it’s investigating the incident, but did not say if the unknown substance was an illegal drug, such as meth.

It’s also unknown if the individual was a patient or not, or if that person was attempting to make some sort of illicit drug inside the hospital.

Click to play video: 'B.C. couple in recovery helps end stigma around addiction'
B.C. couple in recovery helps end stigma around addiction

However, Interior Health did say that police were called and that the six employees and two patients received follow-up care.

Trending Now

“This is a concerning incident and our priority is the health of all those impacted individuals and determining what took place,” said Megan Helgason, a director of clinical operations at KGH.

Global News has reached out to the RCMP for more information.

Police said they’re still investigating and will release details when they can.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Police in B.C. unveil major drug busts, advocates say more action needed to stop overdose deaths'
Police in B.C. unveil major drug busts, advocates say more action needed to stop overdose deaths
Okanagancentral okanaganKelowna RCMPInterior HealthInterior Health AuthorityKelowna General HospitalUnknown Substanceillicit drugunknown substance smoked in KGH
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content