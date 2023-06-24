8 people exposed to fumes from ‘unknown substance’ smoked inside Kelowna General Hospital

Send this page to someone via email

It’s common knowledge that smoking isn’t allowed in hospitals.

On Friday evening, though, an individual at Kelowna General Hospital caused a concerning incident for smoking what Interior Health called an unknown substance.

According to the health authority, six staff members and two patients on the 4A medical unit were exposed to smoke and fumes from the unknown substance around 8:15 p.m.

Interior Health says it’s investigating the incident, but did not say if the unknown substance was an illegal drug, such as meth.

It’s also unknown if the individual was a patient or not, or if that person was attempting to make some sort of illicit drug inside the hospital.

However, Interior Health did say that police were called and that the six employees and two patients received follow-up care.

“This is a concerning incident and our priority is the health of all those impacted individuals and determining what took place,” said Megan Helgason, a director of clinical operations at KGH.

Global News has reached out to the RCMP for more information.

Police said they’re still investigating and will release details when they can.

