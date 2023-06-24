Menu

Canada

In photos: Justin Trudeau, Montrealers celebrate Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day

By Staff Global News
Posted June 24, 2023 8:19 pm
Click to play video: 'Justin Trudeau celebrates Quebec’s Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day alongside Montrealers'
Justin Trudeau celebrates Quebec’s Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day alongside Montrealers
Despite the rain, Montreal's Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day parade took place on Saturday as Quebec celebrated its annual holiday weekend. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was even in attendance in his Papineau riding. Global's Elizabeth Zogalis has more from the celebrations.
Despite the gloomy weather, hundreds of Montrealers attended the Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day festivities on Saturday as Quebec celebrated its annual holiday weekend.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in attendance in his Papineau riding.

The parade started in Montreal’s Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough and marched all the way to Maisonneuve Park in the city’s east end, where the annual concert will take place Saturday evening.

Here are some photos from today’s celebrations.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets a young boy during an event on Saint-Jean-Baptiste in Montreal, Saturday, June 24, 2023. View image in full screen
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets a young boy during an event on Saint-Jean-Baptiste in Montreal, Saturday, June 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
A young child wears Quebec flags on his head during Saint-Jean-Baptiste day in Montreal, Saturday, June 24, 2023. View image in full screen
A young child wears Quebec flags on his head during Saint-Jean-Baptiste day in Montreal, Saturday, June 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
A man waves a Quebec flag on Saint-Jean-Baptiste day in Montreal, Saturday, June 24, 2023. View image in full screen
A man waves a Quebec flag on Saint-Jean-Baptiste day in Montreal, Saturday, June 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Eight year old Margot wears a fleur-de-lys on her face during Saint-Jean-Baptiste day in Montreal, Saturday, June 24, 2023. View image in full screen
Eight year old Margot wears a fleur-de-lys on her face during Saint-Jean-Baptiste day in Montreal, Saturday, June 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets people during an event on Saint-Jean-Baptiste in Montreal, Saturday, June 24, 2023. View image in full screen
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets people during an event on Saint-Jean-Baptiste in Montreal, Saturday, June 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, fourth right, looks on as a young boy ponders his next chess move during an event on Saint-Jean-Baptiste in Montreal, Saturday, June 24, 2023. View image in full screen
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, fourth right, looks on as a young boy ponders his next chess move during an event on Saint-Jean-Baptiste in Montreal, Saturday, June 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
A woman poses next to a Quebec flag on Saint-Jean-Baptiste day in Montreal, Saturday, June 24, 2023. View image in full screen
A woman poses next to a Quebec flag on Saint-Jean-Baptiste day in Montreal, Saturday, June 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets a woman during an event on Saint-Jean-Baptiste in Montreal, Saturday, June 24, 2023. View image in full screen
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets a woman during an event on Saint-Jean-Baptiste in Montreal, Saturday, June 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

 

