In photos: Justin Trudeau, Montrealers celebrate Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day

Despite the gloomy weather, hundreds of Montrealers attended the Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day festivities on Saturday as Quebec celebrated its annual holiday weekend.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in attendance in his Papineau riding.
The parade started in Montreal’s Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough and marched all the way to Maisonneuve Park in the city’s east end, where the annual concert will take place Saturday evening.
Here are some photos from today’s celebrations.
