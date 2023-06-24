In photos: Justin Trudeau, Montrealers celebrate Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day

See more sharing options

Despite the gloomy weather, hundreds of Montrealers attended the Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day festivities on Saturday as Quebec celebrated its annual holiday weekend.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in attendance in his Papineau riding.

The parade started in Montreal’s Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough and marched all the way to Maisonneuve Park in the city’s east end, where the annual concert will take place Saturday evening.

Here are some photos from today’s celebrations.

View image in full screen Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets a young boy during an event on Saint-Jean-Baptiste in Montreal, Saturday, June 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

View image in full screen A young child wears Quebec flags on his head during Saint-Jean-Baptiste day in Montreal, Saturday, June 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

View image in full screen A man waves a Quebec flag on Saint-Jean-Baptiste day in Montreal, Saturday, June 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

View image in full screen Eight year old Margot wears a fleur-de-lys on her face during Saint-Jean-Baptiste day in Montreal, Saturday, June 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

View image in full screen Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets people during an event on Saint-Jean-Baptiste in Montreal, Saturday, June 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

View image in full screen Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, fourth right, looks on as a young boy ponders his next chess move during an event on Saint-Jean-Baptiste in Montreal, Saturday, June 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

View image in full screen A woman poses next to a Quebec flag on Saint-Jean-Baptiste day in Montreal, Saturday, June 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

View image in full screen Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets a woman during an event on Saint-Jean-Baptiste in Montreal, Saturday, June 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes