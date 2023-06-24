Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Stage 1 restrictions now in place for Olalla Water System in South Okanagan

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 24, 2023 2:56 pm
File photo. View image in full screen
File photo. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

In what could be a sign of things to come for B.C.’s Southern Interior, the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen has issued watering restrictions for one community.

The RDOS says Stage 1 restrictions are now in place for the Olalla Water System, which serves roughly 200 properties around 45 kilometres southwest of Penticton.

“This is necessary to reduce pressure on the system and to maintain adequate firefighting flows,” said the regional district.

Click to play video: 'Implications of Canada’s Droughts'
Implications of Canada’s Droughts

Stage 1 restrictions, added the RDOS, are intended to reduce total and peak use by 10 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

Affected residents can only water their lawns, shrubs or flowers twice a week — except on Mondays.

Manual sprinkling will be allowed from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., or 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., while automated sprinkling is allowed from 12:01 a.m. to 6 a.m.

There are exceptions for newly planted sod, trees or flowering shrubs (any day at any time, for the first 49 days after planting) and topping up or refilling pools, hot tubs, ponds or water features (up to a maximum of 40,000 litres).

“Stage 1 is to inform the public of the potential for more severe drought if early drought (drier than average) conditions for local area are occurring,” said the RDOS.

Click to play video: 'State Farm no longer provides home insurance in California'
State Farm no longer provides home insurance in California

In related news, the Okanagan Basin Water Board issued a drought bulletin on Friday.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“Okanagan water purveyors should closely monitor supplies and customer demand and consider ramping up communication with customers in preparation for potentially worsening drought conditions this summer,” said the Water Board, adding the snowpack in the Okanagan region is now completely melted.

“Streamflows have declined significantly over the last few weeks, with many flows reaching the lower end of the historical range for this time period.”

The Water Board continued, saying “Whether a community moves to a higher restriction stage depends on several factors, including customer demand, infrastructure capacity and local water supply conditions. That said, everyone should be using water wisely.”

Click to play video: 'Despite investment on fire preparedness, B.C. government says ‘difficult summer’ ahead'
Despite investment on fire preparedness, B.C. government says ‘difficult summer’ ahead

 

More on Canada
Okanagansouth okanaganrdosRegional District Okanagan-SimilkameenOlallaOlalla Water System
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content