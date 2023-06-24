Winnipeg police looking for identity of hurt man

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are asking for help identifying a man they say is in critical condition.

At 2:30 a.m. on Friday morning, officers went to the 400 block of Stradbrook Avenue to tend to someone in medical distress. They found a man on the road and sent him to hospital, where he is in critical condition, according to a press release.

Police say they think the individual was in distress before they found him.

The major crimes team is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.