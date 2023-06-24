Menu

Headline link
Canada

Winnipeg police looking for identity of hurt man

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted June 24, 2023 12:48 pm
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen on Sept. 2, 2021 at the Public Information Office in Winnipeg. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen on Sept. 2, 2021 at the Public Information Office in Winnipeg. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski
Winnipeg police are asking for help identifying a man they say is in critical condition.

At 2:30 a.m. on Friday morning, officers went to the 400 block of Stradbrook Avenue to tend to someone in medical distress. They found a man on the road and sent him to hospital, where he is in critical condition, according to a press release.

Police say they think the individual was in distress before they found him.

The major crimes team is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

Sponsored content