Environment

Alberta floods caused coal mine wastewater to run into environment: regulator

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted June 23, 2023 4:15 pm
Click to play video: 'Flooding causes evacuations, alerts in northern Alberta'
Flooding causes evacuations, alerts in northern Alberta
Homes have been damaged and people have been displaced in Woodlands County, and the town of Whitecourt remains under a local state of emergency because of flooding. As Slav Kornik reports, the ongoing situation is a result of high water levels from two rivers that run through the area.
An environmental group is calling for improvements after Alberta’s energy regulator announced heavy rain had caused flooding and excessive surface runoff at energy sites, including coal mines.

The Alberta Energy Regulator posted on its website earlier this week that some coal mines in the Hinton and Grande Cache areas reported wastewater being discharged into the environment.

Click to play video: 'Edson, Yellowhead County struggle with flooding after wildfire'
Edson, Yellowhead County struggle with flooding after wildfire

It says the mixture of surface runoff and sediment was above approved water-quality limits and from unauthorized sources.

The regulator says there were no reported public safety issues and it’s monitoring the situation.

Gillian Chow-Fraser, with the Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society, says she would like to see more details on the environmental effects.

She says wastewater from coal and oilsands mines can be harmful to wildlife, water quality and downstream communities.

