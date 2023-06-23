Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man arrested after cyclist attacked by stranger in Kitchener’s Victoria Park

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 23, 2023 11:15 am
Victoria Park in Kitchener, Ont. View image in full screen
Victoria Park in Kitchener, Ont. Lupin/Wikimedia Commons
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Waterloo regional police have arrested a man after a cyclist was allegedly attacked while riding through Victoria Park in Kitchener.

According to a release, officers were dispatched to the park in downtown Kitchener on Wednesday at around 4:30 p.m. after the assault was reported.

Police say a 61-year-old man was riding his bike through the park when a stranger assaulted him and damaged his property.

The attack left the victim with minor injuries, according to police.

Trending Now

They say officers then tracked down a suspect a short time later, where they deployed a stun gun before taking him into custody.

Police say a 39-year-old man from Waterloo is facing several charges, including assault, assaulting a peace officer and mischief under $5,000.

Advertisement
More on Crime
Kitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo crimeKitchener Crimedowntown KitchenerDTKKitchener assaultVictoria Park KitchenerVictoria Park Kitchener cyclist assault
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content