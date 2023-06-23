Man arrested after cyclist attacked by stranger in Kitchener’s Victoria Park

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo regional police have arrested a man after a cyclist was allegedly attacked while riding through Victoria Park in Kitchener.

According to a release, officers were dispatched to the park in downtown Kitchener on Wednesday at around 4:30 p.m. after the assault was reported.

Police say a 61-year-old man was riding his bike through the park when a stranger assaulted him and damaged his property.

The attack left the victim with minor injuries, according to police.

They say officers then tracked down a suspect a short time later, where they deployed a stun gun before taking him into custody.

Police say a 39-year-old man from Waterloo is facing several charges, including assault, assaulting a peace officer and mischief under $5,000.