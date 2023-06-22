Saskatchewan suspends Planned Parenthood from presenting in provincial schools

See more sharing options

Saskatchewan education minister Dustin Duncan and the provincial government say they are suspending Planned Parenthood from presenting in schools.

The decision comes after a presentation with sexual material occurred at a high school in Lumsden, Sask. according to Duncan.

The material consisted of graphic sexual vocabulary through letters of the alphabet.

Planned Parenthood did not present the material to the classroom, but one student obtained a pamphlet separately.

Duncan said the ministry will review the province’s sexual education material to ensure it is age appropriate.

He says the ministry should wrap up the review by September, adding that Planned Parenthood could again be allowed to present in schools.

— with files from the Canadian Press