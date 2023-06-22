Menu

Canada

Saskatchewan suspends Planned Parenthood from presenting in provincial schools

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted June 22, 2023 6:20 pm
Saskatchewan education minister Dustin Duncan and the provincial government say they are suspending Planned Parenthood from presenting in schools. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jennifer Graham. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan education minister Dustin Duncan and the provincial government say they are suspending Planned Parenthood from presenting in schools. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jennifer Graham. Jennifer Graham/The Canadian Press
Saskatchewan education minister Dustin Duncan and the provincial government say they are suspending Planned Parenthood from presenting in schools.

The decision comes after a presentation with sexual material occurred at a high school in Lumsden, Sask. according to Duncan.

The material consisted of graphic sexual vocabulary through letters of the alphabet.

Planned Parenthood did not present the material to the classroom, but one student obtained a pamphlet separately.

Duncan said the ministry will review the province’s sexual education material to ensure it is age appropriate.

He says the ministry should wrap up the review by September, adding that Planned Parenthood could again be allowed to present in schools.

More to come…

— with files from the Canadian Press

