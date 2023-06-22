Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Winter cold snap in B.C. cut 2023 grape crop by up to 56 per cent: Growers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 22, 2023 3:29 pm
Click to play video: 'Significant wine grape loss due to cold weather'
Significant wine grape loss due to cold weather
Wine Growers British Columbia says production levels this year could be significantly less than years prior. This follows an extreme weather event in December of last year and as our Taya Fast reports, some areas of the Okanagan could be more impacted than others. – Apr 20, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Wine growers in British Columbia are calculating their losses from a bitter cold snap in the province last winter that has devastated vineyards.

Industry representatives are at a Kelowna winery today outlining the effect on vineyards, harvests, revenues and jobs after December’s freeze that saw temperatures in the Okanagan dip to minus 30 C.

Wine Growers B.C. president Miles Prodan says in a statement that the “climate-change related” cold snap had the potential to cut this year’s grape and wine production by between 39 and 56 per cent, with direct revenue losses of up to $145 million.

He cites a grower’s survey that says the impact of the freeze could result in the loss of 381 jobs, representing a 20 per cent reduction in the industry’s workforce.

Prodan says the survey found that 45 per cent of the Okanagan region’s planted grape crop suffered long-term damage, and 22 per cent of vines needed to be replaced.

Story continues below advertisement

He says the grape varieties that sustained the greatest weather-related losses include those used to make Syrah, Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon, and that growers suggest people stock up on B.C. wines for the next 24 months.

Click to play video: 'Cold snap could impact Okanagan wine'
Cold snap could impact Okanagan wine
bc wineBC WineriesBC wine growerscold weather wine impactKelowna wineriesOkanagon wineriesWine growers BC
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content