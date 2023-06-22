London Dream Lottery winners announced

Send this page to someone via email

A Hanover resident and an 84-year-old Toronto woman are the grand prize winners of the spring Dream Lottery in London, Ont.

Lottery and hospital foundation officials announced the grand prize winners Thursday morning at one of the grand prize home locations in Thorndale.

Derdridre Breton of North York was announced as the winner of the 50-50 draw with a prize of $601,770.

“Oh, that’s absolutely wonderful,” said a shocked Breton over the phone moments after she was announced as the winner.

Speaking with president and CEO of the Children’s Health Foundation Scott Fortnum, Breton said the phone call came just in time.

“I was just thinking this morning that I can no longer make ends meet,” said Breton.

Fortum responded, “Well, our timing is just about perfect, isn’t it?”

Speaking afterward with Global News, Fortum said making those kinds of phone calls is extra special when he knows the money will make a real difference in someone’s life. Fortnum said fundraisers like the Dream Lottery are ideal because they benefit both the hospital contributors and users.

“When people, especially the kids, talk about their time at Children’s Hospital, they always mention the things that simply wouldn’t exist without donor support and dream lotteries,” added Fortnum.

Since its inception in 1996, more than $55 million has been raised to fund research, training and the purchase of emerging technology and cutting-edge equipment at St. Joseph’s Health Care London, London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC), and the Children’s Hospital at LHSC.

The grand prize winner announced Thursday was Ted Stiemann of Hanover, Ont.

Stiemann will have the choice between the $1.4 million dream home in Thorndale, a dream home in Port Stanley and $200,000, or a $1 million cash prize. Stiemann could not be reached Friday morning.

View image in full screen The Dream Lottery home in Thorndale was one of three options for the grand prize winner to choose. Marshall Healey/980 CFPL

St. Joseph’s Health Care Foundation president and CEO Michelle Campbell said the Dream Lottery has an enormous impact on local health care every year.

“It means we can get technology faster, get the latest and greatest medical advances sooner,” said Campbell.

This year, St. Joseph’s share of the proceeds will go towards acquiring and replacing 3D mammography technology for its breast care program, which conducts about 24,000 mammography scans annually.

“The equipment we have right now is about six years old and is scheduled for replacement next year at a cost of about $5 million,” said Campbell. “This lottery is a big help in securing that equipment for our community.”

London Health Sciences Foundation president and CEO John MacFarlane said Dream Lottery winner announcements are always a highlight of the year for himself and the foundation.

“We are able to fund research and state of the art equipment, and since we are teaching hospital, we are also able to teach residents and nurses,” said MacFarlane. “Without the lottery, we wouldn’t be able to enjoy the kind of health care we have in London.”

The winners of other top prizes, including a Harley Davidson Pan American 1250 Special valued at $34,700, a $5,000 gift certificate for travel, and more, will be announced by the end of the month.

All of the winning tickets were drawn on Wednesday at the office of MNP in London.