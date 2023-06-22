Winnipeg lotto winner in disbelief at $1M prize

Another Winnipeg local is $1 million richer this week.
Aman Kuman Arora bought a Lotto Max ticket at a local gas station and, upon checking it, saw seven digits flash across the screen.
“I had the cashier check the ticket for me … I was so surprised,” Arora said in a press release.
The winner plans to buy a bigger house with his prize money.
Friday’s Lotto Max jackpot is estimated to be worth $20 million.
‘Randy wants to go to Las Vegas for a beer,’ $60-million lottery winner Janice Glays says
Comments