Canada

Winnipeg lotto winner in disbelief at $1M prize

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted June 22, 2023 12:08 pm
$1 million lottery winner Aman Kuman Arora in Winnipeg. View image in full screen
$1 million lottery winner Aman Kuman Arora in Winnipeg. WESTERN CANADA LOTTERY CORPORATION
Another Winnipeg local is $1 million richer this week.

Aman Kuman Arora bought a Lotto Max ticket at a local gas station and, upon checking it, saw seven digits flash across the screen.

“I had the cashier check the ticket for me … I was so surprised,” Arora said in a press release.

The winner plans to buy a bigger house with his prize money.

Friday’s Lotto Max jackpot is estimated to be worth $20 million.

