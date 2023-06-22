Winnipeg lotto winner in disbelief at $1M prize

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Another Winnipeg local is $1 million richer this week.

Aman Kuman Arora bought a Lotto Max ticket at a local gas station and, upon checking it, saw seven digits flash across the screen.

“I had the cashier check the ticket for me … I was so surprised,” Arora said in a press release.

The winner plans to buy a bigger house with his prize money.

Friday’s Lotto Max jackpot is estimated to be worth $20 million.