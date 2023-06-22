Go Transit service changes on some routes to begin across southern Ontario Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Beginning this weekend, Metrolinx says it will introduce changes to Go Transit service which will affect those travelling on train and bus lines in and out of Toronto, Milton, Niagara Falls, Mississauga, Kitchener and Stouffville.

On Monday, those travelling from Milton on weekdays will see an extra train depart at 7:59 a.m. while an extra train will leave Union Station heading the other way at 5:10 p.m.

The agency also says it is making adjustments to accommodate Toronto Blue Jays fans who live in the Niagara Region.

On Saturdays, the Niagara-bound train will depart at 6:21 p.m. rather than at 5:03 p.m. while the 8:05 p.m. Toronto-bound trains will now leave at 9:05 p.m.

On weekdays at Union Station, the 9:52 p.m. train bound for Niagara will now leave at 10:40 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

5:16 Niagara-Toronto hovercraft service is coming soon!

There will also be changes for those riding Go buses in Mississauga on Monday as there will now be a new Go Bus Route 21D running between Lisgar and Meadowvale Go to Clarkson station. These express trips will not stop at Erin Mills Transitway or Streetsville Go.

Metrolinx says it has also adjusted some Route 21 trips to allow the buses to sync better with Go Train departure times on the Lakeshore West line.

With overcrowded buses being reported in Kitchener, Metrolinx has added more buses on Route 30.

Three new buses are scheduled to run on Saturday mornings from the University of Waterloo and Bramalea Go while five afternoon and evening trips have been scheduled to run in the opposite direction.

There will also be two new eastbound weekday trips leaving the university which will depart at 3:18 p.m. and 4:18 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Finally, Metrolinx also announced that there will be changes along the Stouffville Line with there being more buses running along Route 70 and fewer running along Route 71.

It says the change was made to allow customers to not have to change buses at Mount Joy Go.