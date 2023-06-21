Menu

Canada

After fleeing their war-torn country, Ukrainian refugees now facing housing crisis

By Mackenzie Mazankowski Global News
Posted June 21, 2023 7:45 pm
A Ukrainian refugee family is staying in Peachland after fleeing their country. However, they say their stay there is only temporary. View image in full screen
A Ukrainian refugee family is staying in Peachland after fleeing their country. However, they say their stay there is only temporary. Global News
A Ukrainian refugee family that fled their war-torn country for Canada says they love being in the Okanagan, but they’re now facing new obstacles.

The family of five, which arrived two weeks ago, is currently living in Peachland with a host family.

The parents don’t speak English, but their 12-year-old daughter, Sofiia Strupynska, speaks on their behalf, revealing that this living arrangement is only temporary.

The family hopes to soon find a permanent place to call their own.

“We never thought we would be in Canada,” said Sofiia. “We are looking for a place where we will get the job. We will get the home too, I hope.”

However, finding a home amid the ongoing housing crisis has made it extremely difficult for refugee families.

“We no longer have a place to put them. We can’t put them in hotels because it’s high tourist season right now,” said Cindy Fairs, a member of Kelowna Stands with Ukraine.

Without a place to call home, the newcomers are in a more vulnerable position.

“Two weeks ago, there were some Ukrainians found wandering downtown with no place to go,” said Fairs. “And thank goodness we had a rally going on. Our volunteers and our folks saw them and took them under their wing.”

Finding a suitable home for any family during a housing crisis is challenging. Yet, the task becomes even tougher for refugee families without employment or references.

“People who are looking to rent to Ukrainians have a compassionate heart and just know that these folks don’t have references,” said Fairs. “They may not have a half a month’s deposit to put down in advance.”

Since the start of the war, Kelowna Stands with Ukraine has supported nearly 200 refugee families who fled to the area.

Trending Now

The organization anticipates the arrival of approximately 50 additional families this month, indicating a rise in the number of families seeking housing. And with high estimated volumes of incoming refugees, the organization is desperately appealing to residents to consider becoming host families.

“What we need is a lot more people to open up their doors, because without the community supporting Ukrainians, where do they go?” said Fairs. “People are living on the streets, as we are fully aware. And I’m afraid that that could happen, potentially, to the Ukrainians coming here.”

Refugees leaving their war-torn homeland are facing significant challenges as they try to start life in the Okanagan.

“We are in love with this nature,” said Sofiia, “with people who have a big heart, who help us.”

