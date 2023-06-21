National Indigenous Peoples Day celebrated throughout Regina

Send this page to someone via email

People across Regina gathered Wednesday for National Indigenous Peoples Day, with displays of traditional live music, dancing, art and more being displayed around the city.

Saskatchewan is home to more than 175,000 First Nations, Métis and Inuit people. Roughly 17 per cent of Saskatchewan residents identify as Indigenous.

In Victoria Park, people had the chance to buy authentic Indigenous art and jewelry from dozens of vendors. Artists say days like this are an amazing opportunity for all ethnicities to come together and learn about the history and traditions of Indigenous Peoples.

“Representation is really important to me and hopefully other Indigenous people seeing events like this, inspire them to also participate in culture and art and all of that,” said beaded jeweler Merrick McKay.

“It’s so great to see such a diverse crowd today,” said Jeremy Fourhorns, File Hills Qu’Appelle Tribal Council Chief. “(There’s) all kinds of people here with all kinds of interests. It’s really, really great to see.”

Wendy Gervais, with the Metis Nation Saskatchewan, said seeing so many people supporting Indigenous culture was a site to remember.

“Today was very overwhelming,” she explained. “It’s an opportunity to share our identity and our culture, but more importantly, when I look at the diversity of the crowd, it’s heartwarming and promising to see.”

City of Regina mayor Sandra Masters was also in attendance at the ceremony in Victoria Park, and said the day was a chance to deepen our understanding and appreciation of the history of Indigenous Peoples.

“For thousands of years, diverse Indigenous Peoples have walked these lands … and they continue to welcome settlers from around the world,” Masters said. ”As residents of this city and citizens of this territory, we have a role to play in understanding our individual and collective role in reconciliation.”

Minister Responsible for First Nations, Métis and Northern Affairs Don McMorris, echoed a similar sentiment.

“National Indigenous Peoples Day is a valuable opportunity for people to reflect on our history and learn about the Indigenous Peoples that call this land home,” McMorris said. “Today allows us to show recognition and respect for the role Indigenous Peoples have played and continue to play in shaping Canada as we continue on our path of reconciliation.”

For Gervais, having young people in attendance is a great first step toward reconciliation.

“We’ve spent the last 150 years hiding our identity and now we have an opportunity of a lifetime to reclaim our identity,” Gervais said. “Now it’s a resurgence, it’s almost like a rebirth of our nation and it’s a beautiful opportunity to be part of it and witness.”