Hospital foundation transfers ‘record amount’ to Guelph hospital

More than $10 million is going to the Guelph General Hospital.

It was announced during the Foundation of the Guelph General Hospital board of directors’ annual general meeting on Monday that $10,497,081 is being transferred to the hospital for the 2022-2023 fiscal year. They say that is close to double the amount transferred last year ($5.7 million) which was itself a record amount at the time.

The majority of the funds were raised through the recent Together, We Care campaign.

About $6 million is going towards the Special Care Nursery that will support the care and comfort of the hospital’s most vulnerable newborns and their families.

Another $4 million will go to purchase essential patient care equipment, ultrasound machines, patient room equipment and specialized ventilators.

Foundation CEO Julie Byczynski said in a news release that there is $7 million left from the campaign that will be used to support the upcoming replacement of the MRI and the expansion of the emergency department that will enhance mental health facilities currently being developed.

The foundation says $8.65 million was raised over the course of the year through the Together, We Care campaign along with a record-breaking amount from Black Tie Bingo.