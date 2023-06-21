Record crowd gathers in London’s Wortley Village for Indigenous Solidarity Day

Send this page to someone via email

Hundreds gathered in Wortley Village on the Green Wednesday to mark Indigenous Solidarity Day in London, Ont.

Also known as National Indigenous Peoples Day, the occasion is held to honour Indigenous Peoples and communities’ history, cultures and contributions.

Joseph Wabegijig, the executive director of Atlohsa Family Healing Services – one of this year’s event organizers – tells Global News the day is meant to help further education and engagement with the broader community.

“(There is) an all-out appreciation and interest in learning more about the culture, history, songs and dances,” said Wabegijig.

The day began with a sunrise ceremony at 5:30 a.m. before the main festivities ran from noon to 4 p.m. Those who attended the event were treated to a powwow of 28 demonstrations by area Indigenous Peoples.

Story continues below advertisement

Wabegijig says the various performances are held to tell the history of the people performing them.

“We are excited to demonstrate what those are, the history behind them and the teachings that reflect how those songs and dances came to be.”

Wabegijig said he was rather pleased to see the crowd in Wortley Village – it was the biggest he had ever seen for the event.

“The amount of people here really demonstrates how we have been progressing as a city and Indigenous community and also the community support of the interest to work towards reconciliation,” said Wabegijig.

When not checking out the performances, attendees young and old were able to visit some of the many booths from local vendors and community service providers.

At the Southwest Ontario Aboriginal Health Access Centre booth, Tiffany Zub, a mental health counsellor with the centre, tells Global News that days like Indigenous Solidarity Day can help break down barriers.

Zub added that the event being organized almost entirely by local Indigenous groups also strengthens the relationship of the community.

“It’s really important for us to stay connected to have an allyship with each other,” said Zub.

The event is organized annually through a collaboration of the Association of Iroquois and Allied Indians, Atlohsa Family Healing Services, City of London, N’Amerind (London) Friendship Centre, and Southwest Ontario Aboriginal Health Access Centre. The lead group is rotated each year, with Atlohsa leading this year.

Story continues below advertisement

Ward area Coun. Skylar Franke said that with the city playing a small role in the organizing each year, the focus of most Londoners should be on continuing to work on the Truth and Reconciliation Commission calls to action.

The official name of National Indigenous Peoples Day stems from a recommendation from the report of the Royal Commission on Aboriginal Peoples published in 1996.

“It’s an opportunity to bridge our divides and have conversations about what the future looks like,” says Franke, adding she believes the future looks bright with the solidarity shown on Wednesday.

Wortley Village has hosted the London-based event since 2015.