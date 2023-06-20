Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Salmon Arm RCMP recover shed full of stolen tools

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 20, 2023 8:40 pm
A file photo of an RCMP vehicle. Global News / File
If you live in Salmon Arm, B.C., and were a victim of tool theft recently, police may have some good news.

On Tuesday, Salmon Arm RCMP said they recovered some suspected stolen goods from a property along 11th Avenue NE.

Police said a family alerted them that there was a shed full of suspected stolen property, with officers attending the location on Saturday.

“The property consists of electric hand tools, industrial or shop vacuum cleaners, leaf blowers, gas-powered lawn trimmers, and various tools which include nail guns, rotary saws and a distinctive welder,” said Salmon Arm RCMP.

“If you have reported your tools stolen and provided a serial number, you can expect a call from the police in the coming weeks as we go through the property in an attempt to return it to the rightful owners.”

Police added that if you’ve yet to report your stolen property, complete an online form.

“Serial numbers are an asset, but are not the only way police may be able to get your property back to you,” said Staff Sgt. Scott West.

“A complete description of the item with distinguishing characteristics, like initials or stickers or paint or well-described damage, may be unique enough to get your property back to you.”

CrimeRCMPBC InteriorSalmon Armsouthern interiorSalmon Arm RCMPSalmon Arm crimestolen tools recoveredpolice recover stolen tools
