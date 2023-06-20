London’s Curb Hunger Campaign raises 10,000 more pounds of food compared to 2022

Send this page to someone via email

London Food Bank officials are calling the recent London Cares Curb Hunger Campaign a success after donations surpassed those collected last year.

The 27th edition of the campaign in Ontario’s Forest City – held from June 7-17 – collected the equivalent of 86,880 pounds of food from Londoners, an increase of around 10,000 pounds compared to June 2022.

“We would like to extend our sincere appreciation to all those who were able to participate in this year’s Curb Hunger Campaign,” says Glen Pearson, co-director of the London Food Bank.

The total donations breakdown includes 13,750 pounds of food dropped off at grocery stores, fire halls and the food bank, 38,570 pounds of corporate donations and 21,570 pounds from the Community Refresh program, along with $41,688 in financial contributions equalling 12,990 pounds worth of food, per the rate of $3.21 per pound as reported by Food Banks Canada.

The food bank says the campaign will help more than 29,000 people in need.

“Londoners continue to show their compassion and support towards their fellow residents facing hardship,” said Mayor Josh Morgan.

“These recurring acts of generosity, supported by individuals, corporations and community partners, play a crucial role in ensuring numerous families have access to locally sourced and nourishing meals.”

Over the past few years, the campaign has transformed to have a greater focus on producing fresh food, something Pearson partly attributes to its success.

“The campaign has been a success year after year thanks to the invaluable support of Londoners who cultivate crops in local greenhouses, community gardens, and even their own backyards,” said Pearson.

“To those who are able, we encourage you to continue donating food to the London Food Bank throughout the year, and especially during the summer months.”

Fresh food now accounts for 56 per cent of the food distributed by the London Food Bank.