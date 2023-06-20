Menu

Canada

Manitoba government commits to $3M funding plan for aviation fuel processing facility

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted June 20, 2023 5:50 pm
A flight arrives at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C. Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Canada’s aviation sector has launched a new organization aimed at boosting the development of sustainable aviation fuel, a technology advocates say is the industry’s best shot at reducing its greenhouse gas emissions. View image in full screen
A flight arrives at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C. Wednesday, March 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Bilateral funding amounting to nearly $3 million is backing a design study for a project which could make the province billions of dollars.

The Manitoba government announced it and the federal government have put up funds to support Azure Sustainable Fuels Corp., which plans on building a $1.9 billion aviation fuel processing facility near Portage la Prairie, according to a provincial press release.

The money comes from the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership, a five-year, $3.5-billion commitment that sees both levels of government support Canada’s agri-food and agri-products sectors.

The facility will primarily use Canadian feedstock products like canola and soybeans to produce an estimated billion litres of sustainable fuel a year.

The province says the project will create 150 jobs and bring in an expected $500 million or more to the Manitoba economy, with a total impact of $2 billion.

Story continues below advertisement

The province says the use of the facility will reduce annual greenhouse gas emissions by 2.6 million tonnes.

