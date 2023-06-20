Construction of new downtown Guelph library underway

Send this page to someone via email

Ground has broken on the new downtown Guelph public library branch.

Close to 75 people were in attendance for the groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday. Members of city council, including Mayor Cam Guthrie, library CEO Steve Kraft, city CAO Scott Stewart, and members of the Guelph public library board were also on hand.

“This signifies the beginning of a new chapter in the city’s rich, cultural heritage,” said Craft, “to create a public library space that will inspire, educate, and uplift our community for generations to come.”

The new building located within the Baker District will have 88,000 square feet of indoor space with underground parking for up to 150 vehicles and an outdoor public space.

“This has been a long time coming,” said library board chair Randalin Ellery. “Lots of community members have put in a lot of time, passion, and energy in making this happen.”

The initial cost of the library was around $67 million. That has since gone down to around $62 million. Guthrie, who was once an opponent of the new library because of the costs, said he is glad to see the construction of the building finally underway.

“Council have made that decision and we have to move forward,” Guthrie said. “It is cheaper to put the shovel in the ground today than it would be tomorrow.”

The library will be used as a centrepiece for the redevelopment of the Baker District, which is situated behind several buildings along Quebec Street, Wyndham Street North, Woolwich Street, and Norfolk Street.

“I think this will revitalize this part of the downtown area,” Ellery said. “I can image when we open the doors three years from now to see how beautiful and different this part of the community will look.”

Guthrie added: “I think it is going to be that thing that people are attracted to and that they will purposefully go to.”