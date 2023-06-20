Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Montreal archdiocese ombudsperson sees improvement in handling of abuse complaints

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 20, 2023 2:53 pm
People attend mass at Mary Queen of the World Cathedral in Montreal, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. The ombudswoman of Montreal's Roman Catholic archdiocese says she's seen an improvement in the handling of complaints since raising concerns about it last year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes. View image in full screen
People attend mass at Mary Queen of the World Cathedral in Montreal, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. The ombudswoman of Montreal's Roman Catholic archdiocese says she's seen an improvement in the handling of complaints since raising concerns about it last year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes. GMH
The ombudswoman of Montreal’s Roman Catholic archdiocese says she’s seen an improvement in the handling of abuse complaints since raising concerns about it last year.

Marie Christine Kirouack issued her latest report Tuesday on complaints received by the archdiocese of Montreal since her post was created two years ago.

In December, Kirouack said that delays in certain files had become “interminable” and had caused some complainants to lose faith in the process.

She spoke out against a lag in the implementation of the archbishop’s decisions in cases involving her office.

But in her latest update — the sixth since she took the post in May 2021 — she says the situation has improved somewhat.

Kirouack has received has received 212 complaints to date, including 76 complaints involving abuse, of which 45 were sexual in nature.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

