Montreal archdiocese ombudsperson sees improvement in handling of abuse complaints

The ombudswoman of Montreal’s Roman Catholic archdiocese says she’s seen an improvement in the handling of abuse complaints since raising concerns about it last year.

Marie Christine Kirouack issued her latest report Tuesday on complaints received by the archdiocese of Montreal since her post was created two years ago.

In December, Kirouack said that delays in certain files had become “interminable” and had caused some complainants to lose faith in the process.

She spoke out against a lag in the implementation of the archbishop’s decisions in cases involving her office.

But in her latest update — the sixth since she took the post in May 2021 — she says the situation has improved somewhat.

Kirouack has received has received 212 complaints to date, including 76 complaints involving abuse, of which 45 were sexual in nature.