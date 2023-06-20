Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Urgent care clinic to open soon at shuttered ER in Minden, Ont.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 20, 2023 2:16 pm
Click to play video: 'Minden, Ont., ER closes despite community outcry'
Minden, Ont., ER closes despite community outcry
The impending shutdown of the emergency department in Minden, Ont., has been at the forefront of protests and pleas by the community to keep it open for weeks. With the doors now closed, residents search for ways to reverse course. Sam Houpt reports… – Jun 1, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones says an urgent care clinic is set to open at the site of a closed emergency room in Minden.

Haliburton Highlands Health Services closed the ER at its Minden hospital site as of June 1 due to staff shortages and transferred all emergency services to its Haliburton site, about 25 kilometres away.

Despite a large outcry from residents and calls for Jones to step in and impose a one-year moratorium on the closure, she declined, saying it was a local decision.

Jones announced Tuesday that the province will provide funding to the Kawartha North Family Health Team to open an urgent care clinic in Minden.

She did not specify the amount of funding.

The Minden urgent care clinic is set to start by operating only on weekends, beginning with the Canada Day long weekend. It will be able to treat patients with “unexpected but non-life-threatening” conditions through walk-ins and booked appointments.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Minden emergency department planned closure leads to community outcry'
Minden emergency department planned closure leads to community outcry
Ontario HospitalsOntario health careSylvia JonesEmergency Department ClosureMinden ERMinden hospitalOntario Health Cutsurgent care clinicMinden ER closingurgent care clinic minden
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content