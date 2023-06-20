Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Massive Schneiders meat plant redevelopment in Kitchener moves closer to shovels hitting ground

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 20, 2023 1:16 pm
Auburn Developments, a London-based company, is planning  to build 13 towers, ranging in size from five to 38 storeys, on the massive site which is over 10 hectares in size. View image in full screen
Auburn Developments, a London-based company, is planning  to build 13 towers, ranging in size from five to 38 storeys, on the massive site which is over 10 hectares in size. City of Kitchener
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The massive housing plan for the old Schneiders meat plant in Kitchener took a step closer to shovels entering the ground when it received unanimous approval from the city’s planning and strategic initiatives committee.

The plant was closed by Maple Leaf Foods in 2015, with the company moving production to Hamilton.

Auburn Developments, a London-based company, is planning to build 13 towers, ranging in size from five to 38 storeys, on the massive site which is over 10 hectares in size.

The new development will see 3,345 rental units built over the next 12 years with the company telling council it was hoping to get shovels into the ground this summer.

Developer Jamie Crich was asked by council whether the company could speed up the process.

“We like to under-promise and overdeliver,” he responded. “This program is basically moving along with one building a year, but it does have potential to increase to two buildings at some points.”

Story continues below advertisement

Over the past few years, many of the buildings have been torn down but three buildings remain, providing a small memory of what was once a primary employer in the area.

Those three buildings remain a part of the Auburn Developments plan, and they will be used for commercial and employment uses.

Trending Now

The company first submitted an application to build on the lands but that has slowly been reshaped over the past four years.

There are now an additional 500 units proposed for the site, including 135 that will remain affordable housing for 25 years.

There is also more parking, for bicycles and cars, as well as an increase in the size of a city-owned park which grows to .71 hectares from .47 hectares.

Several councillors also questioned staff and the developer as to whether there could be an increase in density on the site so the buildings may also grow at some point down the road.

More on Canada
Kitchener newsKitchener City CouncilMaple Leaf FoodsAuburn DevelopmentsKitchener housingWaterloo housingSchneiders KichenerSchneiders meat plantSchneiders meat plant redevelopmentSchneiders meatsSchneiders plant Kitchener redevelopmentThe Metz Kitchener
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content