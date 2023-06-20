Sask. man charged in Esterhazy homicide

Send this page to someone via email

A man from Calder, Sask., has been arrested and accused of killing a man from Esterhazy.

Saskatchewan RCMP have charged 48-year-old Curtis Sokoloski with one count of second-degree murder and one count of committing an indignity to a body in the death of 61-year-old Bentley Baumung.

Baumung was found dead in a home on Sunday in the northeast area of Esterhazy.

RCMP said they don’t believe his death is connected to the recent homicide the city saw in February.

Sokolski will appear in Yorkton Provincial Court on Tuesday.