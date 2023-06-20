Cape Breton-based employment organization mismanaged $1 million: auditor general

Send this page to someone via email

A Cape Breton-based employment services organization mismanaged more than $1 million in government funds, Nova Scotia’s auditor general says in a report published Tuesday.

Kim Adair’s audit of the Island Employment Association found numerous instances of “gross mismanagement of public funds,” including about $340,000 in transactions that involved alleged conflicts of interest.

Adair says some of the mismanagement her office uncovered included $162,000 in unapproved salary payments and bonuses, $150,000 in unused and unapproved vacation time, $74,000 in over-budget furniture purchases and $20,000 in unauthorized travel expenses.

The report says the organization’s executive director, along with some management and staff, “engaged in unethical and unprofessional behaviour.” The board of directors, meanwhile, failed in its fiduciary responsibilities “due to poor governing practices.”

The audit also says the province’s department of Labour, Skills and Immigration didn’t provide sufficient oversight of the organization and “did not take appropriate action to protect the public interest.”

The matter is now being investigated by the Cape Breton Regional Police Service’s major crime unit.

Nova Scotia’s Labour Department provided $9.84 million to the Island Employment Association via Nova Scotia Works between 2016 and 2021. But Adair says her office “could not find any clear assessment” supporting the decisions to renew the organization’s funding over that period.

The report also found that the province did not appropriately investigate three complaints about the association, one of 16 third-party services providers.

“With 16 third-party service providers … it is critically important for (the Labour Department) to evaluate and monitor whether these organizations warrant entrusting them with annually over $22.8 million of taxpayers’ dollars,” the report reads.

Labour Minister Jill Balser said the auditor general’s report confirms findings from Nova Scotia’s Ombudsman in September 2021, adding that shortly thereafter the province pulled the Island employment Association’s funding.

“At the time, some questioned our decision to end our funding agreement,” she said in a statement. “I hope now, with the auditor general’s detailed report of findings, this decision is better understood.”

The auditor general’s office recommended that the province assess how Nova Scotia Works programs are delivered, including by determining if program objectives have been established and are being met, and by evaluating risks to outsourcing programs.

Balser says the department has accepted the auditor general’s recommendations and has already started implementing some of them, including requiring providers to submit detailed financial information, and mandating external auditors to conduct periodic reviews.

Adair is scheduled to hold a news conference on her findings later in the day, and Balser is to speak with reporters after.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 20, 2023.