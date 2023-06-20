Kitchener, Stratford animal shelters near capacity prompting Humane Society pop-up shop

Send this page to someone via email

The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth (HSKWSP) says that its shelters are getting close to capacity with hundreds of animals in its care.

“We have 200 animals in care between our two centres, and almost 80 pets currently available for adoption,” stated Kathrin Delutis, chief executive officer of HSKWSP. “We are hoping our community will choose to adopt this week and give a pet a loving home.”

The abundance of pets has prompted the agency into hosting a two-day adoption event on Wednesday and Thursday which will see adoption fees slashed.

“Our goal is to find forever homes for the animals currently in our care,” stated Amanda Hawkins, who is the HSKWSP’s senior manager of animal care. “For each home we find, it opens up a space for another pet in need.”

The adoption fee for adult dogs will drop from $400 to $250 while cat adoption fees will be down to $200 from $325.

The price of rabbits will go from $50 to $15 and for guinea pigs from $25 to $15 while adoption fees for puppies, kittens and other small animals will remind unchanged.

The adoption fees include vaccinations, microchips, as well as spay/neuter surgery.